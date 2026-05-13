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Denzel Clarke Injury: Continuing baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Clarke (foot) is continuing baseball activities and has progressed to on-field batting practice and outfield drills, MLB.com reports.

Clarke has been shelved on the injured list since April 22 with a deep bone bruise in his right foot and has slowly been progressing in rehab. These latest developments are a step in the right direction toward a return, though there remains no timetable for the 26-year-old to resume game action. He'll also likely require a rehab assignment before being activated to the 26-man roster.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
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