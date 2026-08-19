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Denzel Clarke Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Clarke (hamstring) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Clarke began his rehab assignment for a left hamstring strain, going hitless at the plate while logging five innings defensively in center field. The Athletics plan to build up the 26-year-old on a spring training-like progression, per MLB.com, so he's likely to see extended reps in Triple-A before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Clarke has appeared in 22 big-league games this season, slashing .170/.228/.189 with no homers, six RBI, four runs and two stolen bases.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
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