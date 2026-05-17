Denzel Clarke Injury: Logs three hits in rehab game
Clarke (foot) started at designated hitter and went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored with Single-A Stockton on Sunday.
Clarke has been on the injured list since April 22 due to a deep bone bruise in his right foot. After starting in center field and tallying one hit in his first rehab appearance Saturday, the 26-year-old recorded a hit in all three of his at-bats as the designated hitter Sunday, including a solo homer in the fourth inning before exiting the contest. With the weekend in Stockton complete, Clarke's rehab assignment will likely shift to Triple-A Las Vegas, as previously reported by Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
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