Denzel Clarke Injury: Out through All-Star break

The Athletics returned Clarke (foot) from his rehab assignment Thursday after he suffered a left hamstring strain while playing in a rehab game at Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed Thursday that Clarke suffered a high-grade strain, so the team will shut him down from all activity and re-evaluate him after the All-Star break. An updated timeline for his recovery will become available once the second half of the season begins, but the 26-year-old outfielder will presumably need an extended amount of time to build back up once he's cleared to resume activity, likely pushing his return date back into late August or early September. Henry Bolte should continue to receive the bulk of starts in center field as long as Clarke is on the shelf.