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Denzel Clarke Injury: Receiving PRP injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Clarke (hamstring) will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Clarke went on the 10-day injured list in late April with a foot injury but suffered a high-grade left hamstring strain last week while on a rehab assignment. He will remain shut down from activities following the PRP injection and is expected to be sidelined until well after the All-Star break.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
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