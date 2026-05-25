Denzel Clarke Injury: Receiving PRP injection
Clarke (hamstring) will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke went on the 10-day injured list in late April with a foot injury but suffered a high-grade left hamstring strain last week while on a rehab assignment. He will remain shut down from activities following the PRP injection and is expected to be sidelined until well after the All-Star break.
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