Denzel Clarke Injury: Slated to start running progression
Clarke (foot) is expected to get out of a walking boot and start a running progression this week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke landed on the injured list April 22 with a deep bone bruise in his right foot and has been in a walking boot. Shedding the boot and beginning a running progression is a step in the right direction, though a timetable for a hitting progression remains unclear, suggesting the 25-year-old's return is not imminent. The glove-first center fielder got off to a slow start at the plate in 2026 prior to the injury, slashing .170/.228/.189 with one double, six RBI, four runs and two stolen bases across 22 games.
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