Denzel Clarke News: Hitless in spring debut
Clarke (hip) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a run scored in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.
Clarke made his spring debut Saturday in an uneventful outing, serving as the designated hitter and going hitless. The superb defender was limited to 47 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 due to a nagging right adductor strain that sidelined him from MLB action beyond July 20. In 159 big-league plate appearances, he slashed .230/.274/.372 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight RBI and six stolen bases. While the offensive production was modest, Clarke's elite defense should position him as the Athletics' regular center fielder in 2026, health permitting.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O16 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026138 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends151 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups188 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups195 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More