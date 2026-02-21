Denzel Clarke headshot

Denzel Clarke News: Hitless in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Clarke (hip) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a run scored in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.

Clarke made his spring debut Saturday in an uneventful outing, serving as the designated hitter and going hitless. The superb defender was limited to 47 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 due to a nagging right adductor strain that sidelined him from MLB action beyond July 20. In 159 big-league plate appearances, he slashed .230/.274/.372 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight RBI and six stolen bases. While the offensive production was modest, Clarke's elite defense should position him as the Athletics' regular center fielder in 2026, health permitting.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
