Denzel Clarke News: Left out of lineup

Clarke is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Clarke will head to the bench for the third time in 11 games this season while the Athletics go with a starting outfield of Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes from left to right. Though he brings elite defensive in center field, Clarke has offered little fantasy production so far in 2026, slashing just .174/.240/.174 with two RBI, two runs and no stolen bases across 26 plate appearances.