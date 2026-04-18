Denzel Clarke News: Not starting Saturday
Clarke is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.
Clarke is out of the A's starting lineup for the second time in three games as the team deploys Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes in the outfield from left to right against Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello. In 15 outings since April 1, Clarke has gone 7-for-38 (.184) with one steal, five RBI and a 2:15 K:BB.
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