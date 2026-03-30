Denzel Clarke headshot

Denzel Clarke News: Out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Clarke started all three of the Athletics' games against the Blue Jays in the opening series but went 1-for-9 at the plate with six strikeouts. He'll take a seat Monday, and Lawrence Butler will slide over to center field, while Carlos Cortes bats ninth and plays right field.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
10 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
34 days ago