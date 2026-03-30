Denzel Clarke News: Out of lineup Monday
Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Clarke started all three of the Athletics' games against the Blue Jays in the opening series but went 1-for-9 at the plate with six strikeouts. He'll take a seat Monday, and Lawrence Butler will slide over to center field, while Carlos Cortes bats ninth and plays right field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets26 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More