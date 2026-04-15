Denzel Clarke News: Picks up first steal
Clarke went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Clarke put the Athletics ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the second inning. The outfielder has yet to record a multi-hit game this season, and he's struck out eight times over his last six games. He's batting .174 with a .420 OPS, no home runs, one double, six RBI, four runs scored and a steal over 17 contests. Despite the mediocre results at the plate, he's currently holding down a starting role in center field due to his strong defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers7 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More