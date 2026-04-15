Denzel Clarke News: Picks up first steal

Clarke went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Clarke put the Athletics ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the second inning. The outfielder has yet to record a multi-hit game this season, and he's struck out eight times over his last six games. He's batting .174 with a .420 OPS, no home runs, one double, six RBI, four runs scored and a steal over 17 contests. Despite the mediocre results at the plate, he's currently holding down a starting role in center field due to his strong defense.