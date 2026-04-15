Denzel Clarke headshot

Denzel Clarke News: Picks up first steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Clarke went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Clarke put the Athletics ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the second inning. The outfielder has yet to record a multi-hit game this season, and he's struck out eight times over his last six games. He's batting .174 with a .420 OPS, no home runs, one double, six RBI, four runs scored and a steal over 17 contests. Despite the mediocre results at the plate, he's currently holding down a starting role in center field due to his strong defense.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago