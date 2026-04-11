Denzel Clarke News: Plates two runs Friday
Clarke went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Mets.
Clarke snapped a three-game hitless skid with a single in the bottom of the ninth, and that allowed him to drive in runs for the first time in his last five games. Still, this has been a disappointing start to the season for the outfielder. Over 12 games and 33 plate appearances, Clarke is hitting just .161 with a .373 OPS.
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