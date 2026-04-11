Denzel Clarke headshot

Denzel Clarke News: Plates two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Clarke went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Mets.

Clarke snapped a three-game hitless skid with a single in the bottom of the ninth, and that allowed him to drive in runs for the first time in his last five games. Still, this has been a disappointing start to the season for the outfielder. Over 12 games and 33 plate appearances, Clarke is hitting just .161 with a .373 OPS.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
16 days ago