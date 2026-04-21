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Denzel Clarke News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Clarke isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Clarke has gone just 1-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll stay put in the dugout to begin Tuesday's contest. His absence will allow Zack Gelof to start in center field and bat ninth.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
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