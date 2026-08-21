Denzer Guzman headshot

Denzer Guzman News: Goes deep after entering off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Guzman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in an 18-3 rout of Houston on Thursday.

Guzman began the game on the bench but entered on defense in the sixth inning after the Angels had built a 14-2 lead. He struck out in his first at-bat but then took advantage of facing a position player (Lamonte Wade Jr.) in the ninth inning by mashing a two-run homer to left field. The long ball was his first since July 31, a span of 17 games. Guzman has six home runs overall through 194 plate appearances while slashing .236/.280/.368 with 19 runs, 22 RBI and two stolen bases.

Denzer Guzman
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
34 days ago