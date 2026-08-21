Denzer Guzman News: Goes deep after entering off bench

Guzman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in an 18-3 rout of Houston on Thursday.

Guzman began the game on the bench but entered on defense in the sixth inning after the Angels had built a 14-2 lead. He struck out in his first at-bat but then took advantage of facing a position player (Lamonte Wade Jr.) in the ninth inning by mashing a two-run homer to left field. The long ball was his first since July 31, a span of 17 games. Guzman has six home runs overall through 194 plate appearances while slashing .236/.280/.368 with 19 runs, 22 RBI and two stolen bases.