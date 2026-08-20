Denzer Guzman News: Riding pine Thursday
Guzman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Guzman will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-8 with two RBI and four strikeouts across the first two games of the series. His absence will cause Vaughn Grissom to move to third base, opening up the keystone for Adam Frazier.
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