Denzer Guzman headshot

Denzer Guzman News: Riding pine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Guzman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Guzman will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-8 with two RBI and four strikeouts across the first two games of the series. His absence will cause Vaughn Grissom to move to third base, opening up the keystone for Adam Frazier.

Denzer Guzman
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
33 days ago