Denzer Guzman News: Sent down to Salt Lake
The Angels optioned Guzman to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Guzman had himself a nice spring, going 5-for-17 at the dish with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored through nine Cactus League contests. However, after posting a .566 OPS and striking out 22 times in 13 MLB games last year, the Angels will send him back to Triple-A to begin the 2026 campaign. The 22-year-old infielder could receive a promotion to Los Angeles midway through the season if he continues to hit well and improves his discipline at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzer Guzman See More