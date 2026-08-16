Derek Hill Injury: Nursing hand injury

Hill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins and is considered day-to-day due to a right hand injury, MLB.com reports.

Hill was able to play the entirety of Saturday's 9-1 win, even though he appeared to be in discomfort earlier in the contest after being hit on the hand by a pitch on a bunt attempt. The veteran outfielder is considered day-to-day and could be available off the bench Sunday.