Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill Injury: Nursing hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:02pm

Hill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins and is considered day-to-day due to a right hand injury, MLB.com reports.

Hill was able to play the entirety of Saturday's 9-1 win, even though he appeared to be in discomfort earlier in the contest after being hit on the hand by a pitch on a bunt attempt. The veteran outfielder is considered day-to-day and could be available off the bench Sunday.

Derek Hill
Philadelphia Phillies
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