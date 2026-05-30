Derek Hill Injury: Scratched due to back issue
Hill has been removed from Saturday's starting lineup versus Detroit due to upper-back tightness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Hill had been penciled in as Chicago's No. 6 batter and center fielder, but the back issue will prevent him from starting Saturday. In his place, Rikuu Nishida is starting in center field and batting ninth.
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