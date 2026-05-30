Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill Injury: Scratched due to back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Hill has been removed from Saturday's starting lineup versus Detroit due to upper-back tightness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Hill had been penciled in as Chicago's No. 6 batter and center fielder, but the back issue will prevent him from starting Saturday. In his place, Rikuu Nishida is starting in center field and batting ninth.

Derek Hill
Chicago White Sox
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