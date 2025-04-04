Derek Hill Injury: Still sitting Friday

Hill (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the third straight absence due to back tightness for Hill, who also had extra time to rest up since the Marlins had a team day off Thursday. The 29-year-old had a .770 OPS while starting the first five games of the season, but a trip to the injured list could be in store if he's expected to miss much more time.