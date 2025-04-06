Derek Hill News: Available for second straight start

Hill (back) will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Hill had been held out of the lineup for three straight games due to back tightness, but he reprised his usual role as the starting center fielder in Saturday's 4-0 win while going 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. The 29-year-old apparently checked out fine coming out of that game, so he'll be in the lineup once again as Miami wraps up its series with Atlanta.