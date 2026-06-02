Derek Hill News: Clear of back issue
Hill (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Twins.
Hill has been dealing with a tight back but is ready to start Tuesday in Minnesota. The 30-year-old has been decent as a small-side platoon option for Chicago this year with a .701 OPS in 73 plate appearances.
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