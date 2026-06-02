Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill News: Clear of back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hill (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Twins.

Hill has been dealing with a tight back but is ready to start Tuesday in Minnesota. The 30-year-old has been decent as a small-side platoon option for Chicago this year with a .701 OPS in 73 plate appearances.

Derek Hill
Chicago White Sox
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