Derek Hill News: Drives first homer of season
Hill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Athletics.
Hill hit the first of four White Sox homers, unloading on a Jeffrey Springs fastball in the second inning. The veteran started in right field but has seen action at all three outfield spots, producing a .725 OPS through 31 plate appearances, with Sunday's homer marking his first extra-base hit and RBI of the season. Hill figures to continue operating primarily as a bench outfielder with some starts against lefties mixed in.
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