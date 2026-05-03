Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill News: Homers off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hill went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Hill has been limited to bench duties for much of the year. He pinch hit for Jarred Kelenic in the seventh inning and delivered a game-tying homer in this contest, which was Hill's second long ball of the season. Hill is batting .263 with a .770 OPS, three RBI, six runs scored and four steals on seven attempts across 44 plate appearances this season. He gets most of his starts as a short-side platoon option in the outfield, but he has yet to pick up a start against a righty.

Derek Hill
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derek Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derek Hill See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
52 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
68 days ago