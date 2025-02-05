Derek Hill News: In mix for starting CF job

Hill is expected to compete with Dane Myers for the Marlins' starting job in center field, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Both players hit from the right side, so a traditional platoon isn't on the table, but some sort of time share might be the most likely outcome of the spring job battle. Hill saw action for three different big-league teams in 2024, compiling a modest .241/.271/.420 slash line between the Giants, Rangers and Marlins with seven homers and six steals in 172 plate appearances, but he has more experience in center field than Myers does and might be the more reliable defender. 23-year-old Victor Mesa, who once had some prospect cache in the Marlins' system and showed signs of improvement at Triple-A last year, is out of minor-league options and could also push his way into the competition with a strong spring.