Derek Hill News: Makes return from IL
The Marlins reinstated Hill (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Hill had been on the shelf since April 18 after initially spraining his left wrist while making a diving catch in an April 8 game, but he's been cleared to rejoin the big club after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville last week. Though he initially looked as though he might be ticketed for a fourth-outfielder role upon his activation, Hill could step in as the Marlins' primary starter in center field after Dane Myers (oblique) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move. Kyle Stowers and Jesus Sanchez are also candidates to pick up starts in center when Hill is out of the lineup.
