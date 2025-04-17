Derek Hill News: On bench against lefty

Hill is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though Arizona is sending a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the hill for the series finale, the right-handed-hitting Hill will head to the bench while Dane Myers picks up a start in center field. With the recent return of Jesus Sanchez from the injured list adding another option to a crowded outfield, Hill could end up settling for more of a part-time role after picking up starts in 11 of Miami's first 17 games of the season.