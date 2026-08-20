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Derek Hill News: Shakes off hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Hill (hand) was used off the bench Monday and Wednesday during the Phillies' series versus the Marlins, going 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBI between the two games.

Hill hurt his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Twins, and though he hasn't been included in the lineup since, his usage off the bench on two occasions suggests that he's healthy. In addition to reaching base in both of his plate appearances during the series with Miami, Hill also played three innings in center field and one in right field.

Derek Hill
Philadelphia Phillies
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