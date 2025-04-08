Derek Hill News: Smacks first homer of 2025

Hill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

Hill took Huascar Brazoban deep for a 398-foot, two-run home run to center field in the sixth inning to reduce the Marlins' deficit to one run. Hill's best play of the game came in the bottom of the sixth frame, when he made a diving catch in center field for the third out to rob the Mets with the bases loaded. He's slashed .269/.345/.462 with two walks, two stolen bases, one home run and three RBI to start the season.