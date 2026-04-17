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Derek Hill News: Starts in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hill went 1-for-2 before getting pinch hit for in the sixth in Thursday's 5-3 loss against the Rays.

Hill, who played in four games with the White Sox last season, returned to the Southside this offseason to be a backup outfielder. That situation changed after the trade of Luis Robert, which has forced Hill to be a de facto starter, playing in 15 games thus far. The 30-year-old's glove is his biggest attraction to the club, as he's tallied just 25 appearances to date with zero extra-base hits. He's also been caught stealing three times on six attempts, a dubious honor which currently leads the majors.

Derek Hill
Chicago White Sox
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