Devin Fitz-Gerald headshot

Devin Fitz-Gerald News: Raking to begin 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Fitz-Gerald is slashing .333/.463/.519 with two homers, 10 steals in 11 attempts and a 10:9 BB:K through 13 games for High-A Wilmington to begin the season.

Acquired from the Rangers this offseason as part of the package for MacKenzie Gore, Fitz-Gerald has had a very impressive start to his time in the Nationals' organization. The 20-year-old has seen action at second base, shortstop and third base, and it's not clear yet what his eventual defensive home might be in the majors as he races other infield prospects like Eli Willits, Gavin Fien and Ronny Cruz up the ladder.

Devin Fitz-Gerald
Washington Nationals
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