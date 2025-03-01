Devin Sweet News: Returns from triceps injury

Sweet (triceps) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Saturday's spring training loss to Detroit. He's thrown 1.2 scoreless innings this spring with no walks and one strikeout.

Sweet left Tuesday's game after being struck in the right triceps by a line drive, but looks back to full speed. Sweet spent the entire 2024 regular season with Triple-A Toledo. Across 52 outings (four starts), he posted a 3.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 111:38 K:BB across 76 innings. He's competing for a final bullpen spot this spring.