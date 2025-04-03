Fantasy Baseball
Devin Williams headshot

Devin Williams News: Back from paternity leave Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Williams (personal) will be activated from the paternity leave list Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will miss a third straight game Thursday while tending to more important family matters, but he will be back to resume closer duties for the weekend series in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old gave up one run but recorded a save in his lone appearance this season.

