Devin Williams News: Blows save Sunday
Williams blew the save in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning.
Williams was tasked with preserving a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning but allowed a game-tying double with one out before striking out the next two batters he faced. It marked his first blown save in a Mets uniform, though he's now allowed runs in back-to-back outings. On the year, the 31-year-old is 2-for-3 in save chances with a 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings.
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