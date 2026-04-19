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Devin Williams News: Blows save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Williams blew the save in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning.

Williams was tasked with preserving a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning but allowed a game-tying double with one out before striking out the next two batters he faced. It marked his first blown save in a Mets uniform, though he's now allowed runs in back-to-back outings. On the year, the 31-year-old is 2-for-3 in save chances with a 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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