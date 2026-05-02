Devin Williams News: Earns third save of season

Williams earned his third save of the season Friday against the Angels, tossing a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two.

While it's too early to make any judgement calls, it seems Williams is trending in the right direction of late -- this was his third straight scoreless outing and is now 3-for-4 in save chances. Williams endured a rough stretch between April 15 and April 23, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a 6:4 K:BB across four appearances, but it looks like he's finding his groove again. Even amid his struggles, Williams should remain the Mets' ninth-inning arm until further notice, so he remains a valuable fantasy asset -- especially when considering his track record.