Devin Williams News: Gets bailed out Wednesday

Williams gave up three runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out two.

Brought in to protect a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning, Williams instead made a mess of things before Mark Leiter had to replace him and record the final out for his first save of the year. While it doesn't go down as a blown save or a loss for the Airbender, it's still the third time in his first four appearances as a Yankee that Williams has been charged with at least one run, leading to a 12.00 ERA and 5:4 K:BB through his first three innings in pinstripes. The average velocity on his fastball is down slightly to begin the season, but he topped out at 95.3 mph Wednesday on a strikeout of Colt Keith, and the movement on his elite changeup is in its usual range. All indicators suggest that Williams' numbers will quickly return to normal once the weather warms up.