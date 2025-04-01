Devin Williams News: Going on paternity leave

The Yankees placed Williams on the paternity list Tuesday.

Williams will be away from the Yankees for anywhere between one and three games while he welcomes a new addition to his family. He made his Yankees debut over the weekend against his former Brewers squad, notching a save Thursday during a rocky ninth inning in which he yielded one earned run on two hits and one walk wile striking out two batters. Luke Weaver could step in as the Yankees' interim closer during the team's three-game home series versus the Diamondbacks if Williams ends up missing all of those games.