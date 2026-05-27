Devin Williams News: Hangs on for eighth save
Williams struck out three and also walked three in a scoreless ninth to steal a save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Cincinnati.
Williams walked the bases loaded in the top of the ninth with one out, but was able to fan Dane Myers and Blake Dunn for his eighth save in nine attempts this season. The right-hander has now converted on six straight save chances with his only blemish being a loss against Miami on May 24. During this span, Williams has given up 4 earned runs (all coming in the loss) and has a 13:7 K:BB ratio over nine innings.
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