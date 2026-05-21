Devin Williams News: Hangs on for seventh save
Williams secured the save Thursday against the Nationals, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
Williams let the possible tying run get into scoring position via a Daylen Lile double, but he held on to preserve a one-run win for the Mets on Thursday. That's now 10 consecutive scoreless outings as well for the right-hander, who has nailed down five straight save opportunities. Williams is still recovering from a brutal start to the year, holding a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 16.2 innings while converting seven of his eight save chances.
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