Devin Williams headshot

Devin Williams News: Hangs on for seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 3:59pm

Williams secured the save Thursday against the Nationals, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Williams let the possible tying run get into scoring position via a Daylen Lile double, but he held on to preserve a one-run win for the Mets on Thursday. That's now 10 consecutive scoreless outings as well for the right-hander, who has nailed down five straight save opportunities. Williams is still recovering from a brutal start to the year, holding a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 16.2 innings while converting seven of his eight save chances.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Williams See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago