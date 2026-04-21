Devin Williams headshot

Devin Williams News: Implodes during ninth-inning loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 9:46pm

Williams (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks without recording an out.

Williams was unable to retire any of the five batters he faced, quickly loading the bases in a tied ninth inning before a single from Luke Keaschall broke the tie. Matt Wallner followed with a bases-loaded walk to force in another run before Williams was pulled. The outing continues a troubling stretch for the right-hander, who has now allowed seven runs while recording just four outs over his last three appearances. Williams ERA has ballooned to 9.95 through eight outings, and the loss extended the Mets' skid to 12 straight games.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Williams See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago