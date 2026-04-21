Devin Williams News: Implodes during ninth-inning loss

Williams (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks without recording an out.

Williams was unable to retire any of the five batters he faced, quickly loading the bases in a tied ninth inning before a single from Luke Keaschall broke the tie. Matt Wallner followed with a bases-loaded walk to force in another run before Williams was pulled. The outing continues a troubling stretch for the right-hander, who has now allowed seven runs while recording just four outs over his last three appearances. Williams ERA has ballooned to 9.95 through eight outings, and the loss extended the Mets' skid to 12 straight games.