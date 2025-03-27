Devin Williams News: Labors through first save

Williams earned the save Thursday after giving up one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning to close out a 4-2 win versus the Brewers. He struck out two.

The All-Star closer's debut with the Yankees was almost disastrous, as nearly blew a three-run lead against his former team. Williams loaded the bases before recording out No. 1 via a sacrifice fly, and he then proceeded to strike out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich to end the game. Friday's team off day will provide some much-needed rest after throwing 36 pitches, but such a heavy workload could also affect Williams' availability for Saturday.