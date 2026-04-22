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Devin Williams News: Manager not mulling closer change

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that he has not considered removing Williams from the closer role, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Williams failed to retire any of the five batters he faced in Tuesday's loss to the Twins and has allowed seven runs in 1.1 innings covering his last three appearances. He had been unscored upon in his first five outings of the season, however, and Mendoza is confident Williams can right the ship. Luke Weaver is the Mets' primary setup man and likely would be next in line if Mendoza makes a change at some point, though Weaver has not pitched well so far, posting a 6.23 ERA and 4:3 K:BB in 8.2 frames.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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