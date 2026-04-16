Devin Williams News: Melts down in non-save spot
Williams coughed up four runs on three hits and a walk in one-third of an inning during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
With the Mets mired in a long losing streak, manager Carlos Mendoza tried to get his closer some work in a non-save situation, but it backfired when Williams served up a grand slam to Dalton Rushing in the eighth inning. They were the first runs the right-hander had allowed this season, spiking his ERA from 0.00 to 6.75, but Williams sports an 8:3 K:BB through 5.1 innings and he's converted both his save chances.
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