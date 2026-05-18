Devin Williams News: Nabs third win
Williams (3-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Yankees, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless and hitless 10th inning.
The Mets' closer left phantom runner Ryan McMahon stranded by coaxing a double play out of Austin Wells, then got rewarded with the victory when Carson Benge brought home the winning run with a fielder's choice chopper up the middle. Williams hasn't been tagged with a run in nine straight appearances, posting a 11:2 K:BB and allowing only one hit in 8.2 innings over that stretch while collecting two wins and four saves.
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