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Devin Williams News: Picks up win against Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Williams (2-1) picked up the win Friday against the Diamondbacks, recording one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Williams came on and got Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno to ground out before striking out Jose Fernandez to send it to a 10th inning. After the Mets plated two in the top half of the frame, Tobias Myers came on and picked up the save. After a tumultuous middle of April in which he allowed eight runs across four straight appearances, Williams has six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 5.2 innings. On the year, Williams has a 5.68 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings. He's 5-for-6 in save chances.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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