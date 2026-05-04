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Devin Williams News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Williams picked up the save Monday against Colorado. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over a perfect inning.

Williams entered in the ninth inning with a two-run cushion and made quick work of the Rockies, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches to secure his fourth save of the season. It has been a rocky start to his tenure with the Mets, as the right-hander owns a 6.55 ERA and 1.91 WHIP, though he's still striking batters out at a prolific rate (14.7 K/9) and has strung together four consecutive outings without allowing an earned run.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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