Devin Williams News: Secures fourth save
Williams picked up the save Monday against Colorado. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over a perfect inning.
Williams entered in the ninth inning with a two-run cushion and made quick work of the Rockies, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches to secure his fourth save of the season. It has been a rocky start to his tenure with the Mets, as the right-hander owns a 6.55 ERA and 1.91 WHIP, though he's still striking batters out at a prolific rate (14.7 K/9) and has strung together four consecutive outings without allowing an earned run.
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