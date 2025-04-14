Devin Williams News: Secures second save

Williams allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning while earning a save against the Royals on Monday.

Williams entered the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead and had to work out of a jam to close things out. He put two runners on base with one out but escaped unscathed with his first save since March 27. Through six appearances as a Yankee, Williams has yet to deliver a perfect inning out of the bullpen. He owns an uncharacteristic 7.20 ERA with a 7:6 K:BB through five innings.