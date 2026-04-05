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Devin Williams News: Secures second save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Williams earned his second save of the season in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants, allowing two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Williams has yet to allow a run this season, though he flirted with trouble Sunday by allowing a couple of ninth-inning singles. Williams struck out Jung Hoo Lee to end the game. Through four innings this season, Williams owns a 5:2 K:BB.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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