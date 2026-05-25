Devin Williams News: Serves up walk-off homer

Williams (3-2) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, coughing up four runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

With the game tied 0-0, Williams took the mound for the bottom of the ninth and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Christopher Morel. A sacrifice bunt and two walks loaded the bases, and Heriberto Hernandez then got hold of a changeup and crushed it over the center-field fence for a walk-off grand slam. It was just the second long ball Williams has served up in 2026, but both have come on his previously unhittable Airbender -- the right-hander's allowed a .325 batting average and .550 SLG on his changeup this season, after giving up a .162 BA and .216 SLG on the pitch just two years ago. Through his first 17 innings as a Met, Williams has a 6.35 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB while converting seven of eight save chances.