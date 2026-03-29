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Devin Williams News: Works scoreless ninth Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Williams gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The Mets new closer entered a 0-0 tie and helped get the game to extras, firing 11 of 19 pitches for strikes. Williams had a shaky first season in New York with the Yankees in 2025, but his 2.68 FIP far out-paced his 4.79 ERA, and the Mets are counting on the 31-year-old righty to regain the form he had the prior three seasons with the Brewers, when he delivered a 1.66 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 over 141 innings.

Devin Williams
New York Mets
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