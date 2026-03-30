Deyvison De Los Santos News: Headed back to minors
The Marlins optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
It was a two-day stint in the big leagues for De Los Santos, who is clearing out to make room on the roster for Leo Jimenez, who was acquired via trade from the Blue Jays on Sunday. With De Los Santos now back at Jacksonville, Connor Norby should operate as the Marlins' primary first baseman while Christopher Morel (oblique) is shelved.
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