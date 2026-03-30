Deyvison De Los Santos headshot

Deyvison De Los Santos News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 11:17am

The Marlins optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

It was a two-day stint in the big leagues for De Los Santos, who is clearing out to make room on the roster for Leo Jimenez, who was acquired via trade from the Blue Jays on Sunday. With De Los Santos now back at Jacksonville, Connor Norby should operate as the Marlins' primary first baseman while Christopher Morel (oblique) is shelved.

Deyvison De Los Santos
Miami Marlins
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